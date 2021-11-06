Hawaii records 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 97 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported six new coronavirus-related deaths and 97 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 950 fatalities and 84,911 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths. Two occurred on Oahu, one on Hawaii island, two on Maui and one outside the state.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 712 fatalities on Oahu, 123 on Hawaii island, 95 on Maui, 10 on Kauai, one on Molokai, and nine Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 754,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 46.4 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 43 new cases on Oahu, 22 on Hawaii island, 15 on Maui, eight on Kauai, and nine Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 58,225 on Oahu, 11,215 on Hawaii island, 9,616 on Maui, 2,716 on Kauai, 243 on Molokai, and 144 on Lanai. There are also 2,752 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,501 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 88.

By island, Oahu has 798 active cases, the Big Island has 333, Maui has 173, Kauai has 192, Lanai has one and Molokai has four.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,227,397 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 10,660 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 71.6% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 82.1% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,809 have required hospitalizations, with 21 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-five hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,784 hospitalizations within the state, 3,739 have been on Oahu, 562 on Maui, 400 on the Big Island, 73 on Kauai, five on Lanai and five on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 67 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 14 in intensive care units and 11 on ventilators.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.7%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 50 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.6%, state health officials said today.

