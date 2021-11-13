Captain Cook man, 22, dies in head-on collision on Big Island’s Highway 11

A 22-year-old Captain Cook man died following a two-vehicle collision this morning on Highway 11, Hawaii island police said.

The victim was identified as Kevin Kanoa’imipono Gladden.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at a 5:55 a.m. Police said Gladden was driving a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck south on Highway 11 when it crossed the double solid yellow lines and struck a white 2016 Ford F-250 waste management pick-up truck head on just north of the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Napo‘opo‘o Road in South Kona.

The driver of the Ford, a 44-year-old Waikoloa man, and his 36-year-old female passenger from Kailua-Kona were taken to Kona Community Hospital where they were treated and released.

Police said Gladden was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m.

“Speed and impairment are possible factors in the collision,” a police news release said.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have opened a negligent homicide investigation and is asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229, or email at Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 23rd Big Island traffic fatality this year compared with 13 at this time last year, police said.