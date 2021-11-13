GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team plays UNLV in Las Vegas

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

LAS VEGAS >> It is a self-proclaimed “must-win”game for Hawaii when it plays UNLV in Allegiant Stadium today.

The Warriors, 4-6 overall and 1-4 in the Mountain West, need to win their final three regular-season games to ensure bowl eligibility.

The Warriors will receive a boost with the return of leading rusher Dae Dae Hunter, who has missed three games with a shoulder injury, and field cornerback Cameron Lockridge, who was out for four games.

The Rebels had lost 14 in a row, dating to 2019, before defeating New Mexico a week ago. Quarterback Cameron Friel, a freshman and Kailua High graduate, will be making his seventh start for UNLV. The Rebels have used four quarterbacks this season. Last week, Charles Williams became UNLV’s career rushing leader.

Several thousand UH fans are attending the game. UH also brought 40 members of its band.

