UNLV uses strong running game to defeat Hawaii

Clarence Williams rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns and Nevada-Las Vegas defeated Hawaii and its ineffective offense 27-13 today in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It was UNLV’s second consecutive win and puts the Rebels at 2-8 overall and 2-4 in the Mountain West Conference. Hawaii is 4-7 and 1-5, with two of its victories coming against nonconference foe New Mexico State.

UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Nick Marder on the first play from scrimmage but could not manage much offense thereafter.

>> RELATED: GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team plays UNLV in Las Vegas

Cordeiro finished 10 of 23 for 183 yards and two interceptions.

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel, a Kailua alum, completed 15 of 25 passes for 172 yards and two interceptions.

Hawaii returns home to play Colorado State at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex next Saturday.