UNLV uses strong running game to defeat Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UNLV uses strong running game to defeat Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:22 pm
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS UNLV defensive back Ricky Johnson, right, attempts to tackle Hawaii running back Dae Dae Hunter during the first half of an NCAA college football game today in Las Vegas. UNLV won, 27-13.

    UNLV defensive back Ricky Johnson, right, attempts to tackle Hawaii running back Dae Dae Hunter during the first half of an NCAA college football game today in Las Vegas. UNLV won, 27-13.

Clarence Williams rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns and Nevada-Las Vegas defeated Hawaii and its ineffective offense 27-13 today in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It was UNLV’s second consecutive win and puts the Rebels at 2-8 overall and 2-4 in the Mountain West Conference. Hawaii is 4-7 and 1-5, with two of its victories coming against nonconference foe New Mexico State.

UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Nick Marder on the first play from scrimmage but could not manage much offense thereafter.

Cordeiro finished 10 of 23 for 183 yards and two interceptions.

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel, a Kailua alum, completed 15 of 25 passes for 172 yards and two interceptions.

Hawaii returns home to play Colorado State at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex next Saturday.

