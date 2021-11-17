Hawaii Pacific Health ranks second in nation for cost-efficiency

Hawaii Pacific Health ranks second in the country for cost-efficiency among health care systems, according to Lown Institute, a nonpartisan think tank that advocates for making health care more effective and affordable.

The cost-efficiency analysis is designed to reflect how well hospitals achieve good clinical outcomes at a low cost, and is calculated by determining the ratio of a health care system’s mortality rates compared to its Medicare costs.

The report found that if all hospitals matched the performance of the country’s most cost-efficient hospitals, there could be as much as $8 billion in Medicare savings a year.

The top ranked health care system was Centra Health, based in Lynchburg, Va.

“We are honored to be nationally recognized for value-based health care based on a study of purely public information,” Ray Vara, president and CEO of Hawaii Pacific Health, said in a statement. “We were not aware that this data was being measured, but it confirms the value in what we are doing in our approach to health care. Our responsibility to our patients is to do what is right for them, physically and financially.”