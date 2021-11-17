Hawaii records 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, 142 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths and 142 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 985 fatalities and 86,090 cases.

Four of the latest deaths were on Oahu, two were on Kauai, one was on Maui and one was out of state. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 732 fatalities on Oahu, 126 on Hawaii island, 97 on Maui, 11 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 10 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 761,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 47.1 million.

>> RELATED: Holiday gatherings return but caution urged

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 94 new cases on Oahu, 15 on Hawaii island, 11 on Maui, 13 on Kauai and nine Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 58,778 on Oahu, 11,435 on Hawaii island, 9,752 on Maui, 2,915 on Kauai, 245 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,820 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,339 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 36.

By island, Oahu has 675 active cases, the Big Island has 268, Maui has 170, Kauai has 224, Lanai has one and Molokai has one.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,302,620 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 6,215 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 72.3% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 84.7% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,918 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-seven hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,891 hospitalizations within the state, 3,811 have been on Oahu, 576 on Maui, 414 on the Big Island, 79 on Kauai, five on Lanai and six on Molokai.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.5%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard. The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 48 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.4%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.