Toyota recalls Camrys to fix power brake-assist problems | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Toyota recalls Camrys to fix power brake-assist problems

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS The company logo shines off the grille of a Toyota.

DETROIT >> Toyota is recalling more than 238,000 Camry sedans mainly in North America because they can suddenly lose the power assist in the brake system.

The recall covers certain midsize sedans from the 2018 and 2019 model years.

Toyota said Wednesday in a statement that some brake system components can wear prematurely. If the power brakes fail, the brakes would still work without the power assist.

Toyota dealers will inspect a vacuum pump and repair or replace it. Owners will be notified by mid-January.

