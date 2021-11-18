comscore Hawaii’s unemployment rate drops to 6.3% in October | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Hawaii’s unemployment rate drops to 6.3% in October

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 19, 2020 The Unemployment Insurance Claims office in Honolulu is seen at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

    JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 19, 2020

    The Unemployment Insurance Claims office in Honolulu is seen at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 6.3% last month compared with 6.6% in September, the state said today.

The drop continued a gradual declining trend since the start of the coronavirus pandemic when large parts of the tourism and hospitality industries shut down. The state’s jobless rate peaked at 23.8% in April 2020.

Hawaii gained jobs in retail and administrative support services during the month, but it lost jobs in accommodations.

The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism said 605,950 people were employed in October while 40,850 were unemployed.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.6%, down from 4.8%

Hawaii’s unemployment rate is still sharply higher than March 2020, when it stood at 2.1%. The department said non-agricultural jobs are still down 78,300, or 12%, compared with that time.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Kyle Rittenhouse jury resumes deliberating after 2nd mistrial bid

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up