Man, 60, in critical condition after being struck by, pinned under car

A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by and pinned under a car at an intersection in Aiea in this morning.
The Honolulu Fire Department reported that it received a call just before 8 a.m. for an “auto extrication emergency” that involved a pedestrian who was pinned under a vehicle near the intersection of Pali Momi Street and Kamehameha Highway.
Using hydraulic rescue tools, wooden cribbing, and a high-lift jack, firefighters were able to free the man from the car.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics at the scene treated the man and transported him to a hospital at 8:27 a.m.
