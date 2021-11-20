GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team hosts Colorado State in final home game of season

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and refresh for live updates from the game.

——

Pride will be on the line when Hawaii and Colorado State meet tonight in the Rainbow Warriors’ final home football game of the 2021 regular season.

With two games remaining, neither team will meet the preferred bowl minimum of a .500 or better record.

UH running back Dae Dae Hunter will make his second consecutive start after missing three gamss because of a shoulder injury.

>> PHOTOS: Hawaii vs. Colorado State

Colorado State is led by Trey McBride, widely regarded as the top tight end prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft. CSU has had several key linebackers suffer injuries, but the defensive line is one of the country’s leaders in tackles for loss.

This is the final home game for 17 UH seniors, including receiver-running back Calvin Turner. The Warriors also will honor Scheyenne Sanitoa, who passed away in 2019. This would have been Sanitoa’s senior night.

Hawaii vs. Colorado State – Curated tweets by StarAdvertiser

--

