Hawaii island police identify man, 36, who died while spearfishing

Hawaii island police are investigating the possible drowning of a 36-year-old Puna man who died while spearfishing in waters off Makuu Point at Hawaiian Paradise Park Sunday.

He has been identified as Donald Gonzalez of Orchidland, according to the Hawaii County Police Department. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police and firefighters responded to a call of two divers in distress in waters off Makuu Point at about 4:20 p.m.

The divers, described as family members, began spearfishing at about 4 p.m. About 20 minutes later, one of the divers began struggling in the water, police said. The other diver attempted to assist him but high surf hampered the effort.

Fire rescue crews rescued one of the divers, a 38-year-old man who was not injured.

Firefighters then located the other diver, identified as Gonzalez, who was unresponsive and floating face down.

They conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him and took him to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.