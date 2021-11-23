comscore Diamond Head State Monument will be closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Diamond Head State Monument will be closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day

The Diamond Head State Monument will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day 2022, the Division of State Parks has announced.

The closures are the result of staff shortages and greater maintenance needed at the popular park, according to the the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Other parks will remain open with limited staffing.

Diamond Head State Monument will reopen at 6 a.m. on the day after the holiday closures.

