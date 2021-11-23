Diamond Head State Monument will be closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day

The Diamond Head State Monument will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day 2022, the Division of State Parks has announced.
The closures are the result of staff shortages and greater maintenance needed at the popular park, according to the the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Other parks will remain open with limited staffing.
Diamond Head State Monument will reopen at 6 a.m. on the day after the holiday closures.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.