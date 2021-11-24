Hawaii records 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 115 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported six new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 115 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,008 fatalities and 87,106 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 753 fatalities on Oahu, 132 on Hawaii island, 98 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is about 774,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 48 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 53 cases on Oahu, 23 on Kauai, 14 each on Hawaii island and Maui, and 11 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 59,308 on Oahu, 11,637 on Hawaii island, 9,873 on Maui, 3,029 on Kauai, 247 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,867 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,477 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 22.

By island, Oahu has 779 active cases, the Big Island has 273, Kauai has 218, Maui has 205, Molokai has two, and Lanai has none.

Health officials counted 7,903 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.4% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.4% and the seven-day average case count is 108, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average positivity rate for Oahu is 1.3% and the seven-day case count for Oahu is 57, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,329,153 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 4,717 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 72.4% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 85.2% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,993 have required hospitalizations, with 15 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-nine hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,964 hospitalizations within the state, 3,846 have been on Oahu, 597 on Maui, 422 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, eight on Molokai, and five on Lanai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 43 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Tuesday, with seven in intensive care units and six on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.