Legendary surfer Reno Abellira out of coma, recovering from severe injuries

Legendary surfer Reno Abellira, a Honolulu native, a former Hawaii state junior champion and winner of the prestigious Smirnoff Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay, is gradually recovering in the hospital from severe injuries he suffered last week, his nephew, Kealii Aquino, announced today on behalf of the Abellira family.

Abellira, 71, was admitted to Queens Medical Center Nov. 17 to undergo emergency brain surgery, Aquino wrote in an email.

The procedure was successful, he said, but Abellira was in a coma until Tuesday.

“Reno is still in the ICU, but thankfully he is no longer in a coma and is making slow but steady progress in recovering,” Aquino wrote.

“On behalf of Reno’s family, we want to say mahalo to everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support,” he added, noting the family was now asking that Abellira’s privacy be respected “at this time as we focus on his recovery and rehabilitation.”

Honolulu Police Department spokesperson Michelle Yu said officers “found Mr. Abellira unresponsive at Ala Moana on November 17” and he was transported to the hospital.

The case was classified as treatment for an injured or sick person, Yu said.