High surf advisory in effect for north, west shores of some Hawaiian islands

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A high surf advisory is in effect for the north and west shores of some islands through this evening.

The north and west shores of Oahu, Kauai County and Molokai and the north shore of Maui are under a high surf advisory through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Services expects surf up to 15 to 20 feet along affected north shores and up to 10 to 14 feet along affected west shores, steadily declining tonight.

Weather officials warned beachgoers to expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Looking Back

