Hawaii basketball falls to South Alabama in Las Vegas Classic title game

JoVon McClanahan’s 3-point shot did not connect as time expired on the University of Hawaii’s 72-69 basketball loss to South Alabama in today’s title game of the Las Vegas Classic.

With UH down 70-67, Junior Madut got the ball on the break, bypassed a 3, and drove in for the layup to cut the deficit to one with 15 seconds to play.

But the Rainbow Warriors were forced to foul twice — by Madut and then by Amoro Lado — with 9.6 seconds to go. Jay Jay Chandler hit two free throws to extend the Jaguars’ lead to 72-69.

McClanahan then drove down court, passed to Madut, then got the return pass. But McClanahan’s shot from behind the arc was not true as the final horn sounded.

The ’Bows, who fell to 3-2, were without post Bernard da Silva (hand) and guard Noel Coleman (hip). Kamaka Hepa picked up two quick fouls in the first half and his third with 5:17 left in the half. Hepa finished with five points. His first points came on free throws with 7:44 to play. He also buried a key 3 to close UH to 70-67 with 1:42 to play.

South Alabama guard Charles Manning Jr., who began his career at LSU, finished with 25 points.

UH will play at Santa Clara on Tuesday.