Honolulu firefighters quickly snuff out Kaimuki house fire

The Honolulu Fire Department quickly doused a Kaimuki house fire that broke out just before noon today.

The fire was reported at 11:52 a.m. at 632A 11th Ave. Firefighters arrived at 11:56 a.m. and brought the blaze under control at 12:05 p.m. It was fully extinguished at 12:18 p.m.

Ten HFD units with 39 personnel responded with an aggressive attack to control the fire and search for occupants.

All occupants evacuated safely with no injuries, HFD said in a news release.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.

HFD recommends working smoke alarms, which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half, in every home.

A home fire sprinkler can put out or control a fire with a fraction of the water used by fire department hoses, the department says.

Practice an escape plan and call 911 after safely exiting the house, HFD says.