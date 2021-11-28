Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 169 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 169 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,018 fatalities and 87,514 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 757 fatalities on Oahu, 138 on Hawaii island, 98 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 776,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 48.2 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 107 new cases on Oahu, 22 on Hawaii island, 10 on Maui, 10 on Kauai and 20 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s count are cases tallied by the department on Friday.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 59,504 on Oahu, 11,700 on Hawaii island, 9,949 on Maui, 3,071 on Kauai, 246 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,899 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,413 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased by 54 today.

By island, Oahu has 772 active cases, the Big Island has 239, Kauai has 188, Maui has 212 and Molokai has two.

Health officials counted 2,715,043 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, and the state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.4%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 107 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.2%, state health officials said today.

Due to technical issues, the state said COVID-19 vaccine data will not be updated until Monday.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,030 have required hospitalizations, with 12 new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,000 hospitalizations within the state, 3,867 have been on Oahu, 605 on Maui, 426 on the Big Island, 89 on Kauai, eight on Molokai and five on Lanai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 37 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with nine in intensive care units and seven on ventilators.