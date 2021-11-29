Hawaii sees 71 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 87,585

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 71 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 87,585 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,018.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 757 fatalities on Oahu, 138 on Hawaii island, 98 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 776,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 48.1 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 30 new cases on Oahu, three on Hawaii island, 21 on Maui, 16 on Kauai and one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 59,534 on Oahu, 11,703 on Hawaii island, 9,970 on Maui, 3,087 on Kauai, 246 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,900 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,383 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 30.

By island, Oahu has 758 active cases, the Big Island has 221, Kauai has 185, Maui has 217 and Molokai has two.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 42 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.1%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,320,608 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 9,502 from Friday. Health officials say that 71.1% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 77% have received at least one dose.

The total number of vaccines administered and the percentages of eligible Hawaii residents vaccinated were lowered vaccination data was moved from the Vaccine Administration Management System to the newly refurbished and reactivated Hawai‘i Immunization Registry.

The Hawai’i Immunization Registry also enables DOH to identify non-Hawaii residents and remove them from the state’s resident vaccination count, according to state Department of Health spokesman Brooks Baehr. “While this slightly lowers Hawai‘i’s percentage of completed vaccinations from 72.5% to 71.1%, it provides a more accurate picture of the state’s vaccination effort,” he said.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,028 have required hospitalizations, with two hospitalizations removed from the COVID-19 total today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,998 hospitalizations within the state, 3,863 have been on Oahu, 605 on Maui, 428 on the Big Island, 89 on Kauai, eight on Molokai and five on Lanai.

