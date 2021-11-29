comscore Motor vehicle crash closes westbound lanes of Farrington Highway in Maili | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Motor vehicle crash closes westbound lanes of Farrington Highway in Maili

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:38 am
  • GOOGLE MAPS All westbound lanes of Farrington Highway fronting the 7-Eleven in Maili have been closed due to a motor vehicle collision.

    GOOGLE MAPS

    All westbound lanes of Farrington Highway fronting the 7-Eleven in Maili have been closed due to a motor vehicle collision.

All westbound lanes of Farrington Highway fronting the 7-Eleven in Maili have been closed due to a motor vehicle collision.

A contraflow lane has been set up in the eastbound lane, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as COVID-19 variant spreads

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up