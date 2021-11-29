Motor vehicle crash closes westbound lanes of Farrington Highway in Maili

All westbound lanes of Farrington Highway fronting the 7-Eleven in Maili have been closed due to a motor vehicle collision.
A contraflow lane has been set up in the eastbound lane, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
