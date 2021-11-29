Second Young at Heart Expo coming to the Hawai‘i Convention Center

The second Young at Heart Expo will welcome thousands of Hawaii residents age 50 and older Friday and Saturday at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, one of the first major indoor events in Honolulu after Mayor Rick Blangiardi loosened many pandemic restrictions effective Wednesday.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., promises to showcase the best organizations from Hawaii and beyond offering the latest in health, financial and lifestyle products and services.

“Powered by our Star Events division, I am excited that the second Young at Heart Expo will feature notable brands and specialty providers from across the islands,” said Dennis Francis, president and publisher of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “Attendees will enjoy free entertainment, product samples and demonstrations while learning more about healthy living, money matters and leisure in your later years.”

The first Young at Heart Expo took place at the Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall in September 2019, months before the coronavirus pandemic reached Hawaii and shut down large-scale indoor gatherings across the state.

This year’s Young at Heart Expo is open to the general public age 13 and older. All attendees are required to wear masks and provide either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result from within 48 hours of entry.

Gerald Shintaku, director of Star Events, said, “The two-day event will feature more than 100 booths for businesses and organizations catering to this lucrative market where most of our economy’s discretionary spending is concentrated. The timing is particularly good for holiday shopping and gifts.”

He said the Star-Advertiser is distributing a custom program for the expo and has a website that makes it easy for attendees to locate, and follow up with, exhibitors.

The expo will feature live entertainment from the Kupuna Power Band, seminars and prizes. Free flu shots and COVID-19 boosters from sponsors Kaiser Permanente and Walgreens also will be available.

Garret Sugai, chief operating officer of event partner MDX Hawai‘i, said in a news release, “Partnering with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, and UnitedHealthcare, we are pleased to sponsor the event again this year. The fun event promises to bring an educational, entertaining weekend to promote the health and well-being of our community with an emphasis on the positive aspects of aging.”

Admission is free and ample Hawai‘i Convention Center parking is available. Attendees are encouraged to preregister at youngat hearthawaii.com, where they will be entered to win a trip for two to Las Vegas.

Also, look for the Young at Heart special section in Wednesday’s Star-Advertiser.