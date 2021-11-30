UH’s Bethley, Muasau earn all-MWC first-team honors

The University of Hawaii football team’s most prolific tacklers — linebacker Darius Muasau and hybrid defender Khoury Bethley — today were named to the All-Mountain West Conference’s first team.

Muasau, a junior from Mililani, amassed 109 tackles, including a team-high seven sacks, in 13 regular-season games. Bethley, a junior from Chino, Calif., had 100 tackles, including 73 solo stops (10th nationally). Bethley, who plays the linebacker-safety position known as stud, also produced five interceptions, which is tied for the FBS lead, four sacks, three forced fumbles and six breakups.

UH’s all-purpose player Calvin Turner Jr. of Savannah, Ga., and cornerback Cortez Davis of Decatur, Ga., were named to the second team. Both were super seniors this year. Turner was used as a receiver, running back, wildcat quarterback and returner. Turner led the Warriors with 117.2 all-purpose yards per game. Davis is second nationally in passes defended — 18 breakups, one interception.

Left tackle Ilm Manning, left guard Micah Vanterpool, center Kohl Levao, wideout Nick Mardner and defensive end Jonah Laulu received honorable mention.

Levao, a super senior from Aberdeen, Wash, has played every line position at UH since transferring from City College of San Francisco in 2018. This season, he opened at center, but moved to left guard for the season finale against Wyoming because of injuries.

Laulu, who played tight end in last year’s New Mexico Bowl, moved back to defense during training camp.