Hawaii health officials close 808 Grindz Cafe in Lahaina due to cockroach infestation

808 Grindz Cafe in Lahaina, Maui, has been shut down due to a cockroach infestation.

The state Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard to the food establishment at 843 Wainee St. after observing adult and juvenile cockroach activity.

808 Grindz LLC, which operates the cafe, received the red placard on Tuesday and must remain closed until all of the violations are resolved and the health department conducts a follow-up inspection Thursday and allows the food establishment to reopen to the public.

During a routine inspection Tuesday, the health department inspector noted the following critical violations:

>> About 15 live adult and juvenile cockroaches were observed crawling on the grease trap located in the back of the kitchen.

>> About 20 live adult and juvenile cockroaches were observed within a white storage bin containing kitchen equipment located below the microwave.

>> Multiple live cockroaches and a cockroach egg case was observed on the water heater located in the back corner of the kitchen.

>> Abundant grease accumulation and food debris were observed throughout the kitchen and on kitchen equipment. Live cockroaches were observed in these areas. Grease buildup and food debris attract and harbor cockroaches.

>> Foods on the flattop grill were not being held at proper temperature, which can cause illness. The violation was corrected on site.