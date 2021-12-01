Hawaii health officials say water from school tests positive for petroleum product

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Hawaii Department of Health today detected petroleum product in water samples taken at Red Hill Elementary School, which is connected to the Navy’s water supply system.

The samples were collected on Tuesday and analyzed by a lab at the University of Hawaii. The results are preliminary and more information about the quantity, or exact product, that was detected was not available.

Samples have been sent to Eurofins Scientific in California for further analysis, according to a department news release issued this afternoon.

Department officials say they have received more than 175 complaints from residents, primarily military families, who are connected to the Navy’s water system.

The Navy and DOH have been flooded with calls since Sunday from residents who receive their water from the Navy’s Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system. Residents have complained about an odor of fuel or chemicals coming from their tap water, and some people worry the water is making them sick. They’ve reported symptoms such as headaches, stomach pains and skin rashes.

In addition to Red Hill Elementary, officials at Holy Family Catholic Academy and Nimitz Elementary also detected odors in their water.

Water testing by both the Health Department and the Navy is ongoing.

DOH recommends that people connected to the Navy’s water system not use it for drinking, cooking or brushing their teeth. If a fuel-like odor is detected, the department also recommends that the water not be used for bathing, dish-washing and laundry.

Health officials say complaints continue to be associated with the Navy’s water system and not that of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, which serves the majority of Oahu.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.