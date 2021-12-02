‘Fire emergency’ closes section of Pahoa Avenue in Kaimuki

Police have closed off a section of Pahoa Avenue in Kaimuki this morning due to a “fire emergency.”
Pahoa Avenue between 15th and 16th avenues has been closed in both directions, according to an HPD bulletin sent at 8:08 a.m.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.