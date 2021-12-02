comscore ‘Fire emergency’ closes section of Pahoa Avenue in Kaimuki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Fire emergency’ closes section of Pahoa Avenue in Kaimuki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:23 am

Police have closed off a section of Pahoa Avenue in Kaimuki this morning due to a “fire emergency.”

Pahoa Avenue between 15th and 16th avenues has been closed in both directions, according to an HPD bulletin sent at 8:08 a.m.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

