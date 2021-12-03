Honolulu firefighters airlift injured hiker from Koko Crater

Honolulu firefighters today airlifted an injured hiker from the popular Koko Crater Stairs in Hawaii Kai.
The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call at 10:04 a.m. this morning for the injured hiker, a 31-year-old woman visiting from California. Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving six minutes later.
The woman was hiking solo when she tripped and injured her right ankle about halfway up the stairs. She called 911 because she could not descend the trail on her own.
Four firefighters climbed up to meet her on the stairs at 10:28 a.m., and splinted her right leg after a medical assessment.
HFD Air 1 airlifted her to the landing zone at Koko Head District Park, and transferred her to the care of Emergency Medical Services at 10:47 a.m.
