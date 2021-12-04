Hawaii County police seeks Hale Nani inmate who escaped

Hawaii County police are looking for an inmate, considered dangerous, who escaped from the Hale Nani Reintegration Center Friday night.

Keahi Sale, 32, who is serving time for first-degree burglary, first-degree terroristic threatening, kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault, was found missing at 10:25 p.m. Friday during a headcount by security staff, the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

They immediately notified police, who searched the surrounding area, but could not find him.

Police said he escaped sometime between 8 and 10 p.m. and was last seen in the Puueo Street area of Hilo at 11:30 p.m.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and tan shorts.

Sale is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair and tan skin.

Police warn the public not to approach him as he is considered dangerous.

He was scheduled for a parole hearing in March.

Sale is a community custody inmate, the lowest classification level.

Hale Nani is an open, dormitory-style building in Panaewa and is the Hawaii Community Correctional Center’s reintegration program.

Its offenders are offered reintegration services and a work release program for inmates who are sentenced and who will be released on Hawaii island.

Anyone with information on Sale’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.