VIDEO: Gov. David Ige joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii’

Gov. David Ige discussed multiple topics today during a return appearance to “Spotlight Hawaii,” a livestream broadcast presented by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.

After joining Hawaii’s congressional delegation yesterday in calling for the Navy to suspend its Red Hill fuel storage operation until its drinking water contamination crisis is handled, Ige said there are still many unanswered questions about what is going on at Red Hill. He said the Navy is “still seeing fuel in the well at Red Hill” and it remains undetermined how it is getting into the well shaft.

“They all are concerned, all four members,” Ige said. “They are all being very helpful in engaging the federal government.”

According to Ige, while the act of pumping water from the Red Hill well falls under state jurisdiction, actually shutting down the entire Red Hill fuel storage facility is a decision that will be made by the federal government.

“There is a permit issue to draw water,” Ige confirmed. “In terms of the Red Hill facility itself, it’s federal property … (and) the Navy and Federal Government will decide whether they want to heed (our) orders or not. We continue to work with the county as well as the Navy before moving. We don’t want to take any action that could exacerbate what’s happening.”

“I do believe the water that is being distributed in the water system in Honolulu is safe,” Ige added. “We continue to push the Navy for more transparency.”

