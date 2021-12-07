Health inspectors close Lahaina Sports Bar on Maui again due to cockroach infestation

The state Health Department’s Food Safety Branch said today that Lahaina Sports Bar on Maui has been shut down due to a cockroach infestation.

The food establishment operated by Lahaina Cafe LLC at 843 Wainee St. first received a red placard, closing it down last Thursday health officials said, and must remain closed until all violations are resolved and cleared by a follow-up inspection.

Health officials found both adult and juvenile cockroaches throughout the establishment’s kitchen, bar, and on various contact surfaces during a routine inspection.

The cockroaches were also seen beneath and on various pieces of kitchen equipment with grease buildup and food debris that had accumulated, and which were not being cleaned nightly as required, officials said.

Additionally, a handwash sink was being used to wash dirty pans and utensils, while the mechanical dishwasher did not use sanitizer. These were observed and corrected on-site.

It was not Lahaina Sports Bar’s first time being cited and closed, according to officials, who said these same issues were brought up at previous inspections and discussed with the owner as recently as May.

The department is requiring Lahaina Sports Bar to take the following corrective actions before they are allowed to reopen:

>> Fully clean the kitchen and remove all food debris and grease accumulation from underneath and on kitchen equipment.

>> Set up a treatment plan with the contracted pest control company to eradicate the current cockroach population. Based on the activity observed at current and past inspections, pest treatments and monitoring need to occur daily or every other day, at minimum, for the first week.

>> Remain in contact with the district inspector on scheduled pest control treatments and monitoring.

A followup inspection is scheduled on Wednesday.