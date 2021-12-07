Public’s help sought locating suspect wanted in attempted murder in Kalihi

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a $1 million arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection with a Nov. 30 shooting in Kalihi.

Arthur Birano, 46, is known to frequent the Kalihi, Kakaako and Waikiki areas.

The domestic violence-related shooting occurred in the 200 block of Kalihi Street at about 7:05 p.m.

Police said a man shot a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in the back. The suspect also allegedly punched the woman several times in the face.

Police said the gunman fled on foot.

The victims were taken in serious condition to a hospital

Birano is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information may call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public may also send anonymous tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.