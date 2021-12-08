Power restored to 80% of downtown Honolulu customers this morning, HECO says

Hawaiian Electric said power was restored to about 80% of customers this morning in the downtown Honolulu area after damage to the Iwilei substation caused by the storm on Monday.

Some customers have gone two nights without power as crews replaced a 300-foot section of underground cable damaged by flooding on Monday.

Hawaiian Electric said in an 8 a.m. tweet today that power was restored to about 80% of customers, and that crews are aiming to restore power to remaining customers later this morning. The company said Honolulu customers with restored power should be aware that there may be several “brief duration outages” today as crews test circuits and store power to remaining customers.

Much of downtown Honolulu and Chinatown has remained without power since Monday afternoon, when thunderstorms and heavy rainfall brought by the “Kona low” weather system hit Oahu, flooding the Iwilei substation that serves the area.

The outage wiped out power at the State Capitol, federal courthouse, office towers, and residential high-rises, impacting hundreds.

According to Hawaiian Electric, three transformers were knocked out when the substation and several underground vaults with high-voltage cables were flooded Monday night.

Crews worked through the night to repair one of the three transformers, and power was restored to the State Capitol and a few downtown buildings on Tuesday morning.

The other two transformers, however, were being dried out, repaired, and tested.

Crews attempting to drain floodwater from the underground vaults that house the transformers faced the challenges of continuing rains, along with morning high tides on Tuesday.

Then they found the damaged, 300-foot cable, which would take more time to repair.

Crews were able to repair the second of three transformers on Tuesday evening, when Hawaiian Electric said power had been restored to about 70% of customers, but others would have to wait until Wednesday.