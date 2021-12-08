‘Kona low’ heading out with partly sunny skies forecast for today

The “Kona low” that wreaked havoc on the Hawaiian isles is on the way out, according to forecasters, and continues to drift westward away from the state.

The National Weather Service said satellite imagery this morning showed improving weather conditions across the state as a band of heavy showers and thunderstorms moved west of Kauai County.

A flood watch for Kauai County was canceled this morning due to the improving weather trends, and more stable conditions are expected across the state.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny and breezy, with scattered afternoon showers and highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight dip to 69 to 74.

Forecasters expect moderate to breezy trade winds to last through Sunday — and a shift back to a familiar pattern of showers favoring windward and mauka areas, mainly overnight and early mornings.

Surf along north and west facing shores will also remain well below early winter averages, forecasters said, with only a very small, medium-period, north-northwest swell forecast to arrive late Thursday and Friday.

Surf on north shores is expected to lower from 4 to 6 feet today to 3 to 5 feet Thursday, remain at 2 to 4 feet for west and south shores, and at 5 to 7 feet for east shores today and Thursday.

The only advisory in place is a small craft advisory for Kaiwi Channel and Maui County leeward waters due to east winds of 15 to 30 knots and seas up to 10 feet, effective through 6 p.m. Thursday.

A weakening cold front from the north is forecast to arrive early next week, bringing clouds and showers, and stronger winds.