comscore Man, 63, in critical condition after colliding into H-1 Zipper lane | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 63, in critical condition after colliding into H-1 Zipper lane

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a 63-year-old man who crashed into the H-1 Zipper lane this morning. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a 63-year-old man who crashed into the H-1 Zipper lane this morning. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A 63-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the vehicle he was driving crashed into the Zipper lane barrier this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The incident occurred at about 9 a.m. today on the H-1 Freeway, westbound, after the Pearl Harbor off-ramp.

EMS said the man was found unresponsive in the vehicle upon arrival.

Paramedics administered life-saving treatment and took him to a hospital in critical condition. It remains unknown whether a medical condition caused the collision, EMS said.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
‘Kona low’ heading out with partly sunny skies forecast for today

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up