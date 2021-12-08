Man, 63, in critical condition after colliding into H-1 Zipper lane

A 63-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the vehicle he was driving crashed into the Zipper lane barrier this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
The incident occurred at about 9 a.m. today on the H-1 Freeway, westbound, after the Pearl Harbor off-ramp.
EMS said the man was found unresponsive in the vehicle upon arrival.
Paramedics administered life-saving treatment and took him to a hospital in critical condition. It remains unknown whether a medical condition caused the collision, EMS said.
