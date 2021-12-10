Ex-convict, 49, indicted on attempted murder charges in Kalihi shooting

An Oahu grand jury has indicted a 49-year-old felon with attempted murder and other offenses in connection with a Nov. 30 shooting in Kalihi.

The grand jury returned an indictment against Arthur Birano Wednesday, charging him with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree burglary, abuse of a family or household member, four counts of carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, one count of place to keep pistol or revolver and unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm.

He is being held without bail pending trial.

Police arrested Birano on a $1 million arrest warrant on Mokauea Street in Kalihi Tuesday after CrimeStoppers issued a bulletin seeking the public’s help in locating him.

The Nov. 30 shooting occurred in the 200 block of Kalihi Street. Police said a man shot a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in the back. He also allegedly punched the woman several times in the face.

The gunman then fled on foot, police said.

The victims were taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Birano has an extensive criminal record that includes 14 felony convictions of assault, robbery, terroristic threatening, burglary, firearms, reckless endangering, escape and theft.