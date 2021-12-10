State health officials expand COVID-19 boosters to Hawaii residents ages 16-17

The Hawaii Department of Health said all residents ages 16 and 17 may now receive a booster dose it if has been at least six months since they received the initial series of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
DOH is adopting expanded guidelines from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 booster vaccinations following emergency use authorization for the age group by the the Food and Drug Administration.
The further broadening of criteria for the booster COVID-19 shots is in addition to ones already available to Hawaii adults since about mid-November.
Currently, those ages 18 and up can receive a booster dose if it has been at least six months since completing their Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech series or at least two months since their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Teens 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“The recent emergence of the omicron variant underscores the importance of vaccination and boosters,” said DOH in a news release. “According to the CDC, strong immunity, such as that provided by a booster, will likely prevent severe illness. Everyone should continue to practice other mitigation measures, such as wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings and staying home from work or school and getting tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick.”
As of today, DOH reports that 72.6% of Hawaii’s population has completed vaccinations, while 78% received at least one dose. A total of 276,171 third doses have been administered.
All residents ages 5 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
Visit hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine to find vaccines near you.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.