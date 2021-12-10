State health officials expand COVID-19 boosters to Hawaii residents ages 16-17

The Hawaii Department of Health said all residents ages 16 and 17 may now receive a booster dose it if has been at least six months since they received the initial series of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

DOH is adopting expanded guidelines from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 booster vaccinations following emergency use authorization for the age group by the the Food and Drug Administration.

The further broadening of criteria for the booster COVID-19 shots is in addition to ones already available to Hawaii adults since about mid-November.

Currently, those ages 18 and up can receive a booster dose if it has been at least six months since completing their Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech series or at least two months since their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Teens 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“The recent emergence of the omicron variant underscores the importance of vaccination and boosters,” said DOH in a news release. “According to the CDC, strong immunity, such as that provided by a booster, will likely prevent severe illness. Everyone should continue to practice other mitigation measures, such as wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings and staying home from work or school and getting tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick.”

As of today, DOH reports that 72.6% of Hawaii’s population has completed vaccinations, while 78% received at least one dose. A total of 276,171 third doses have been administered.

All residents ages 5 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Visit hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine to find vaccines near you.