COVID cluster at Scarlet Honolulu rises to 27 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases linked to the Scarlet Honolulu nightclub on Pauahi Street has risen to 27, according to the state Department of Health.

A preliminary investigation indicates all 27 individuals visited the downtown establishment over the Dec. 3 weekend, according to DOH spokesman Brooks Baehr, who added the investigation is ongoing.

DOH is urging all patrons who visited Scarlet Honolulu during that period to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of symptoms or vaccination status. Anyone with symptoms should get tested and avoid others.

“DOH is working closely with Scarlet Honolulu to protect public health. All employees are being rapid tested nightly prior to their shift and any positive employees are not permitted to work,” Baehr said today in an email. “The venue requires all patrons to be fully vaccinated. Scarlet Honolulu voluntarily reduced capacity to 50% as a precaution, and is reminding patrons to remain masked at all times when not actively eating or drinking.”

In partnership with DOH and Project Vision Hawaii, the venue is hosting a booster shot and COVID testing pop-up clinic tonight from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

“DOH thanks Scarlet Honolulu’s management and employees for their efforts to reduce further COVID transmission and protect our community,” Baehr said.

Information on free testing and vaccines is available at hawaiicovid19.com.