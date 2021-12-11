Hawaii sees 8 new coronavirus-related deaths and 189 new infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths and 189 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,053 fatalities and 89,014 cases.

The latest deaths included seven on Oahu and one on Hawaii island. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 783 fatalities on Oahu, 144 on Hawaii island, 101 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 796,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 49.8 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 134 new cases on Oahu, 10 on Hawaii island, 17 on Maui, 15 on Kauai, seven on Molokai, and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,400 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 33.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,112 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations reported today.