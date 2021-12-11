Storm felled ‘hundreds, if not thousands’ of trees in Maui

State Department of Land and Natural Resources crews on Maui assessed forest damage from the heavy wind and rain in Hawaii last week and reported “hundreds, if not thousands” of felled trees along a road in the Kula Forest Reserve.

DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife assessed the storm’s damage on Friday, which was conducted in part via helicopter, to check on the forests and structures like fences, which are meant to keep animals like goats and cows out of areas such as the Nakula Natural Area Reserve.

The damage reported in a news release today by the DLNR was at Kula Forest Reserve, where “hundreds, if not thousands of trees flattened in a scene that looks like a tornado swept through.”

John Niezman, a DOFAW invasive species technician, according to the release said that most of the fallen trees along the road were young pines, although looking from a helicopter it did appear that the trees had blocked off the road.

The department also reported assessing Nakula Natural Area Reserve, on the south slopes of Haleakala, Kahikinui Forest Reserve and Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area, although any damage to those areas was not detailed in the news release.

On Wednesday DOFAW and the DLNR’s Division of State Parks announced the closure of Kula Forest Reserve, Kahikinui Forest Reserve Papaanui Tract and Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area until further notice because of “hazardous conditions and impassable roads and trails.”

Since then, DOFAW crews and heavy equipment have been cutting down hazardous trees, chipping fallen and cut trees and repairing damaged roads, trails and drainage infrastructure.

There is no estimated completion date for the work.