Honolulu firefighters help hiker in distress on cliff along Kaala Trail in Waianae

Honolulu firefighters assisted a stranded hiker on the Kaala Trail in Waianae today.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, five units staffed with 13 personnel were sent in response to a 911 call for a stranded hiker, arriving at Kaupuni Neighborhood Park on Kaneaki Street at 2:11 p.m. to secure a

landing zone for the department’s Air 1 helicopter, which responded directly from an earlier rescue call.

Air 1, with rescue specialists already aboard, located the male, who was hiking by himself and uninjured. After making visual contact with the man about two miles from the trailhead, it was determined he had gotten himself into a “precarious position” on a cliffside.

Rescue specialists were inserted at 2:46 p.m. to help stabilize the man, who was uninjured, and prepare him for extraction.

After airlifting the man to a temporary landing zone, the hiker was transferred onboard the helicopter and then transported to Kaupuni Park, arriving at 3:01 p.m.