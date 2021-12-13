3 people injured after car crashes through window of First Hawaiian Bank

Three people were injured this morning after a car jumped a curb and crashed through the window of a First Hawaiian Bank branch on Kapiolani Boulevard.

An 88-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman allegedly jumped a curb in the parking lot, according to city Emergency Medical Services. It is not clear if the man or woman was driving. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition. A 58-year-old woman inside the bank was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.