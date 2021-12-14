Queen’s Medical Center investigating possible omicron cases among staff

Six staff and a patient at Queen’s Medical Center in Punchbowl may have infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Queen’s Health Systems in a news release today said that test results for the seven identified cases were suggestive of the variant, although Queen’s is still investigating those results.

Cedric Yamanaka, spokesman for Queen’s, said it’s not clear when the results would be confirmed.

Queen’s is advising vaccinated people to get their booster shots and unvaccinated people to consider getting their first doses.

“To prevent an infection with COVID, please remain vigilant as we enjoy the Holiday season together,” said Jason Chang, chief operating officer of Queen’s Health Systems and president of The Queen’s Medical Center, in a statement. “Avoid large crowds, wear your mask and be careful at holiday parties as they can be high risk situations for spreading COVID.”

On Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed 12 active cases of the variant in Hawaii, and all were on Oahu.