Hawaii records 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, 282 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported five new coronavirus-related deaths and 282 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,063 fatalities and 89,875 cases.

Three of the latest deaths were on Oahu, one was on the island of Maui and one was on the Big Island. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 790 fatalities on Oahu, 146 on Hawaii island, 102 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 800,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 50 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 230 new cases on Oahu, five on Hawaii island, 28 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, two on Molokai and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 61,042 on Oahu, 11,897 on Hawaii island, 10,218 on Maui, 3,298 on Kauai, 257 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 3,018 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,905 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 184.

By island, Oahu has 1,370 active cases, the Big Island has 165, Kauai has 169, Maui has 188 and Molokai has 13.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 145 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 3.4%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,439,075 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 6,665 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 73.2% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 78.4% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,138 have required hospitalizations, with 11 new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,108 hospitalizations within the state, 3,928 have been on Oahu, 615 on Maui, 448 on the Big Island, 102 on Kauai, 10 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.