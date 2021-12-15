Shark hampers search for missing snorkeler in Makena

The search continues today for a 62-year-old Wisconsin man who went missing Tuesday while snorkeling off Chang’s Beach in Makena, the Maui Fire Department reported this morning.

Rescue divers had to exit the water after a large tiger shark was spotted in the area.

The fire department received the call at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday.

MFD conducted searches Tuesday by air, land and sea until darkness fell.

This morning, MFD resumed its search at first light with Air 1 and a rescue boat.

Conditions in the ocean were choppy with winds blowing 15 mph to 20 mph.