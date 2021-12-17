WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige discusses latest surge in COVID-19 cases

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.
——
Gov. David Ige is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to discuss COVID-19 surge in Hawaii.
Hawaii Department of Health director Libby Char will join the conference.
During the conference, Char said the latest surge is a mix of delta and omicron variant cases. The latest data shows 2% of Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases are omicron, with 31 such cases reported as of Thursday night. Another 17 suspected omicron cases are currently undergoing genetic sequencing.
Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.