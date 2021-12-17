WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige discusses latest surge in COVID-19 cases

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.

——

Gov. David Ige is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to discuss COVID-19 surge in Hawaii.

Hawaii Department of Health director Libby Char will join the conference.

During the conference, Char said the latest surge is a mix of delta and omicron variant cases. The latest data shows 2% of Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases are omicron, with 31 such cases reported as of Thursday night. Another 17 suspected omicron cases are currently undergoing genetic sequencing.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.