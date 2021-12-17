UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Rep. Ed Case joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii.’ Tune in at 11 a.m.

Rep. Ed Case joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream show today at 11 a.m. to answer viewer questions. This series shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.

Bookmark this page and refresh around 11 a.m. to watch the livestream.

Check back to watch the video above and submit your questions through our Facebook page.

“Spotlight Hawaii,” which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation with guests. Click here to watch previous conversations and to view the rest of this month’s schedule.