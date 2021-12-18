Coast Guard suspends search for missing snorkeler, 62, off Maui

The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 62-year-old man who was reported missing since Tuesday in waters off Maui.

Maui County first responders along with multiple other agencies, including fire and public safety, searched for the missing snokeler by air, land and sea on Friday.

The man was last seen snorkeling the south end off Chang’s Beach on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders received the report 3:34 p.m. Tuesday from the Maui Coast Guard station after a family had reported the missing man. His identity has not yet been released.

“With multiple agencies involved in the search, we covered 537 square miles over the course of 75 hours and conducted 29 total searches,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Soren Johansson, a Sector Honolulu watchstander, said in a news release. “During that time Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Station Maui were able to locate some of the missing man’s snorkeling gear adrift in the water. Though it is a difficult decision to make, we suspended the search after sunset last night pending any new information.”