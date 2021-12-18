Firefighters rescue lone hiker from Lulumahu Falls Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a lost hiker who was trekking alone on the Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu on Friday.

The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call at 4:59 p.m. from a 40-year-old woman who found herself stranded on the side of the Pali. Though she was not injured, the hiker was unable to find her way back down the trail.

Initial HFD units arrived on the scene at 5:09 p.m. and established a landing zone for Air 3. After a delay due to heavy showers in the area, the helicopter unit performed an aerial search and made visual contact of the hiker, who was airlifted out at 5:56 p.m.

The woman was not injured and required no medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.