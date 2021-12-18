Campbell’s Chardonnay Curran, Kaiser’s Kaile Halvorsen picked in National Women’s Soccer League draft

Two players with Hawaii ties were selected today in the National Women’s Soccer League draft.

Campbell alumna Chardonnay Curran, who recently finished her fifth-year senior season at Oregon, was drafted by Kansas City Current in the second round at No. 17 overall.

Kaiser graduate Kaile Halvorsen, who won a national championship at Santa Clara before recently completing her senior season with the Broncos, was selected in the third round at No. 32 overall by OL Reign.

OL Reign is based in Washington state and will play its home games in 2022 at Lumen Field, where the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks play.

Curran holds the UO record with 92 matches played. She started all 19 matches in the midfield this past season and scored three goals with two game-winners. She is also the first player in program history selected in the first two rounds of the NWSL draft.

Halvorsen scored three goals and had two assists in her senior season at Santa Clara.

Kamehameha alumna Caprice Dydasco was named the 2021 NWSL defender of the year last month. Dydasco plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC.

--

For more Hawaii high school sports, visit the Hawaii Prep World.