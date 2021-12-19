Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve closed due to power outage

The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is closed today as a result of a power outage, according to an email from the city.

City officials are working with Hawaiian Electric Co. to restore power at the preserve.

Refunds will be issued to those who paid the entrance fee in advanced using the online reservation system.

“Mahalo for your patience and understanding, and our apologies to those who planned a visit to the bay today,” said Nathan “Nate” Serota, spokesman for the city Department of Parks and Recreation, in an email.

The attraction is usually closed Mondays and Tuesdays.