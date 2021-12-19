Hawaii health officials urge The Republik concertgoers to get tested for COVID-19 following cluster of 30 cases tied to nightclub

The Hawaii Department of Health is urging anyone who attended Dec. 10 or 11 concerts at The Republik to get tested for COVID-19 as officials investigate a cluster of 30 COVID-19 cases tied to the nightclub.

State health officials said 30 patrons and employees at the nightclub on Dec. 10 or 11 have tested positive for the virus, and recommended any individuals who attended The Republik’s concerts during that time to get tested regardless of their symptoms and vaccination status.

“Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even mild symptoms, is asked to stay home from work, school and other activities. They should avoid other people and get tested,” according to an email from state health officials.

Between 900 and 1,000 people visited the nightclub each night, state health officials said. Attendees were required to show proof of full vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test. Masks were required for the indoor venue, but patrons were allowed to remove them while eating and drinking.

Meanwhile, state health officials today reported 972 new infections and two new coronavirus-related deaths.

